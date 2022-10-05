Bruce: Dry skies over the next several days as we warm up through Saturday before a weak cold front by Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies hang on over the next several days as a ridge of warm and dry high High pressure sticks around through the week. Highs will stay warm through midday Saturday as the cooler air settles in by Saturday afternoon.

Dry skies & warm temps for your Thursday into Friday. Saturday evening a front arrives cooling us down a bit Saturday night into Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 86-88° range thru Friday. Saturday 84° and near 80° Sunday. Late weekend 50s return for lows north and lower 60s south. pic.twitter.com/8ba6opIwIJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 5, 2022

With very little moisture around we will likely see an increase in clouds with the front, but no rain. The front will help keep temperatures in check back to the 80-85° range with lows remaining in the 50s and 60s. In the tropics Depression 12 will die out in the eastern Atlantic late week and a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean looks to continue west headed into Central America by late weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.