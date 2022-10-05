BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Dry skies over the next several days as we warm up through Saturday before a weak cold front by Sunday morning

Bruce: A bit warmer and more humid ahead of a weekend cool front
Bruce: A bit warmer and more humid ahead of a weekend cool front(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies hang on over the next several days as a ridge of warm and dry high High pressure sticks around through the week. Highs will stay warm through midday Saturday as the cooler air settles in by Saturday afternoon.

With very little moisture around we will likely see an increase in clouds with the front, but no rain. The front will help keep temperatures in check back to the 80-85° range with lows remaining in the 50s and 60s. In the tropics Depression 12 will die out in the eastern Atlantic late week and a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean looks to continue west headed into Central America by late weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Beautiful sky to start the day on October 5, 2022 from Charleen Mahner in Folsom, LA.
Nicondra: Pleasant streak continues into the weekend
Next 3 Days
Warm and dry; next front arrives this weekend
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 5
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 5
Morning weather update for Wed., Oct. 5 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wed., Oct. 5 at 6 a.m.