BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Deputy constable shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable was among two people shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to a law enforcement source.

The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

Sources say the unidentified officer was shot in the back while serving an eviction notice.

A second unidentified person was also injured in the shooting. They were both transported to a hospital.

The officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to longtime Orleans Constable Lambert Boissiere.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Walking to Cut Dementia Risk
Walking to Cut Dementia Risk
Anxiety Screenings
Anxiety Screenings
Touro: Sober October
Touro: Sober October