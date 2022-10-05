Deputy constable shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable was among two people shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to a law enforcement source.

The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

An active police scene on Mayo in New Orleans East. Police source says a constable was shot and wounded while possibly delivering an eviction notice. #fox8nola pic.twitter.com/St1mceN0Wp — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) October 5, 2022

Sources say the unidentified officer was shot in the back while serving an eviction notice.

A second unidentified person was also injured in the shooting. They were both transported to a hospital.

The officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to longtime Orleans Constable Lambert Boissiere.

New Orleans Constable Lambert Boissiere tells me one of his deputy Constables was shot in the back while driving an eviction in New Orleans East. He says the victim is in stable condition. #fox8nola pic.twitter.com/LigwAVXPuf — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) October 5, 2022

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

