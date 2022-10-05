Deputy constable shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable was among two people shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to a law enforcement source.
The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.
Sources say the unidentified officer was shot in the back while serving an eviction notice.
A second unidentified person was also injured in the shooting. They were both transported to a hospital.
The officer is reportedly in stable condition, according to longtime Orleans Constable Lambert Boissiere.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
