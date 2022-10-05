Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources.
The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the unidentified 53-year-old six-year retired NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction notice. The 36-year-old property manager was shot in the chest, Ferguson says.
They were both transported to a hospital in stable condition.
A search is underway for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
