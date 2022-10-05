Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

An active police scene on Mayo in New Orleans East. Police source says a constable was shot and wounded while possibly delivering an eviction notice. #fox8nola pic.twitter.com/St1mceN0Wp — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) October 5, 2022

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the unidentified 53-year-old six-year retired NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction notice. The 36-year-old property manager was shot in the chest, Ferguson says.

They were both transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A search is underway for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

