Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the unidentified 53-year-old six-year retired NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction notice. The 36-year-old property manager was shot in the chest, Ferguson says.

They were both transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A search is underway for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

