Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

