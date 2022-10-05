BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Appeals court orders another review of revised DACA
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Georgia’s Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount