BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.

The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time

She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.

Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs
Protect your vote and your wallet by avoiding election season scams
Protect your vote and your wallet by avoiding election season scams
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself