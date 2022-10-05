BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of killing his twin brother

Timothy Pitts
Timothy Pitts(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the beating death of his twin brother, according to court documents.

Jail records show Timothy Pitts, 56, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a charge of second-degree murder.

An arrest warrant states he is suspected of killing his twin brother, Daniel Pitts, who died on Sept. 29. The document added investigators said they learned the incident happened on Sept. 16 at the brothers’ home on Wallis Street.

The arrest warrant also stated an autopsy determined Daniel Pitts died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The investigation is ongoing.

