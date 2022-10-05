Nicondra: Pleasant streak continues into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure sticks around through the week with plenty of blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures increase a degree or two each day into the weekend. Friday into Saturday a cold front moves into the area. With very little moisture around we will likely see an increase in clouds, but no rain. The front will help keep temperatures in check back to the middle 80s with lows remaining in the 50s and 60s. A few spots could get back into the 40s early next week.

