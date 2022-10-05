BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Pleasant streak continues into the weekend

Beautiful sky to start the day on October 5, 2022 from Charleen Mahner in Folsom, LA.
Beautiful sky to start the day on October 5, 2022 from Charleen Mahner in Folsom, LA.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure sticks around through the week with plenty of blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures increase a degree or two each day into the weekend. Friday into Saturday a cold front moves into the area. With very little moisture around we will likely see an increase in clouds, but no rain. The front will help keep temperatures in check back to the middle 80s with lows remaining in the 50s and 60s. A few spots could get back into the 40s early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

