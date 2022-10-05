Overtime Podcast: Does Andy Dalton get another shot to be Saints QB1?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Andy Dalton didn’t get a win in his first start with the Saints, but the veteran quarterback did produce a solid performance (20/28 passing, 236 yards).

With Jameis Winston nursing four fractures in his back, and he missed the Vikings game last week, does Dalton get another shot as QB1?

On the latest episode of the Overtime Podcast FOX 8/Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende weighed in.

“I do think he showed me enough to get one more start. I don’t care what’s going on with Jameis Winston. I think right now you roll with Dalton,” said Duncan.

“Above all else, Andy Dalton showed you he could be trusted to carry this offense. It really all boils down to Jameis Winston’s health. If he’s not healthy, you can trust Andy Dalton,” said Fazende.

The Saints hosts the Seahawks on Sunday at 12 p.m. You can see the game on FOX 8.

