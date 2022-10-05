BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three McNeese State University football players have been kicked off the team after being arrested for burglary.

Johnquai Lewis, Ke’shon Murray and Jaylen Jackson were all defensive backs for the Cowboys.

Matthew Bonnette, McNeese sports information director, confirmed the three were removed from the team.

“We had three young men make a very poor decision in what I believe was the heat of the moment,” Head Coach Gary Goff said in a statement. “We cannot stand for that. They have been removed from the team.”

Lewis, Murray and Jackson were arrested around 6:15 p.m. Monday by the McNeese Police Department.

Lewis and Murray are both from Florida, while Jackson is from Georgia.

KPLC has reached out to McNeese for more information.

  • Johnquai Lavaris Lewis, 21: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.
  • Ke’shon Gevon Murray, 24: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.
  • Jaylen Jamario Jackson, 22: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
Deputy constable shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans
Walking to Cut Dementia Risk
Walking to Cut Dementia Risk
Anxiety Screenings
Anxiety Screenings
Touro: Sober October
Touro: Sober October