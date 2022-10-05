Two sought for questioning, a month after woman fatally shot in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A month after a woman was mortally wounded by gunfire at an Algiers intersection, New Orleans police have identified two young men they want to find and question about the incident.

The NOPD on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked for the public’s help locating 18-year-old Malik Hill of Marrero and 20-year-old Jaheem Johnson of New Orleans. Police said neither was “currently wanted on criminal charges,” but each was considered a “person of interest,” whom detectives believe have information vital to their homicide investigation.

Police said they want to question the pair in connection with the Sept. 5 death of 32-year-old Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker. Their relationship to the woman was not disclosed by police.

According to the NOPD, officers were notified that Taylor-Fluker arrived for hospital treatment Sept. 5, after being shot around 9 p.m. near the corner of General Meyer and Behrman avenues. By the time police arrived at the hospital, the woman had died.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or on the whereabouts of Hill or Johnson, is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.