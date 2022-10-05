Warm and dry; next front arrives this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Same story, different day...that’s going to be the weather trend for the foreseeable future as only small temperature fluctuations are expected over the next week.

Today brings back the sunny skies after a day or so of some extra cloud cover. This will warm us nicely into the middle 80s but the humidity won’t be all that bad. Rain chances are back to zero.

No rain, warm conditions and sunny skies will lead us into the end of the week and eventually the weekend. I do see another front arriving on Saturday bringing a nice, northerly breeze and even lower humidity. This will act to cut our highs down by a few degrees and send our lows back to the 40s on the North Shore, 50s/60s south of the lake. Still no rain chances to speak of for the next 7 days.

A look out over the tropics shows the new system off Africa which could gain the name Julia today. It’s no threat to any land areas and will likely dissipate soon. Something a little closer to home is another disturbance entering the Caribbean. Conditions appear favorable for this thing to organize as it crosses the Caribbean Sea the next several days. The next name would be Karl. Early indications are this is likely to be a west runner right into Central America or the Yucatan.

