BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say

Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after her involvement in shooting a man she had a...
Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after her involvement in shooting a man she had a "prior dating relationship" with, according to Biloxi Police.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars.

Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault.

Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of Bradford Street and Croesus Street.

Biloxi Police received multiple 911 calls about an injured man in the area. When police got there, they found several people trying to help a 25-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say their initial investigation found the victim was walking in the 300 block of Croesus Street when a passing vehicle stopped near him. Someone inside the vehicle fired a handgun multiple times, and the victim was shot at least once. The vehicle fled the scene and was later found by officers at a residence in the same area.

Police detained who they say was the vehicle’s driver, Rodolfich. We’re told Rodolfich and the victim had a prior dating relationship.

Rodolfich was transported to the Harrison County Jail with a $250,000 bond issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi Police Investigators are pursuing leads to identify additional suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Walking to Cut Dementia Risk
Walking to Cut Dementia Risk
Anxiety Screenings
Anxiety Screenings
Touro: Sober October
Touro: Sober October
Ernie Burns: Gas Prices
Ernie Burns: Gas Prices
Food Safety Pumpkin Facts
Food Safety Pumpkin Facts