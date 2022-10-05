Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

BBB Accredited Business
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities.

Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities.

“While this was an unfortunate incident, I am pleased that our staff, working with our law enforcement partners throughout the state, was able to safely apprehend Mitchell so that she can be returned to Hancock County to answer her new felony charge of escape,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said.

The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for exercise time when officials say she climbed a 16-18 foot fence with barbed wire to escape.

Mitchell had already seen a justice court judge on misdemeanor charges she was facing in Hancock County. She was still in jail because she was being held for Slidell Police to face a larceny charge in that jurisdiction.

Mitchell’s boyfriend Sawyer Reid was also arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway.

“In short,” Adam said, “anyone and everyone who aids a fugitive from justice will face a criminal charge themself.”

