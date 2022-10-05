‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is warning parents about “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to the cult Disney favorite released this past week on the company’s new Disney+ streaming service.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” said Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Gooch is turning heads with a viral post on social media and discussed her concerns about the new movie with KWTX.

“Do not watch this film,” she warned, “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

The Troy mother of three is a person of faith who says she believes in protecting her family, and she felt compelled to warn other moms about the media they could be allowing their children to consume.

“I love everything to do with house and home, I love creating a safe environment for my family and friends to come into, I believe everything starts here, it all starts at home,” said Gooch. “So beware--and be aware--of what we’re bringing into our homes and our everyday lives, my husband and our children should be experiencing something different here in our home than they’re experiencing out in the world.”

She believes there’s a spiritual war being waged against homes in America.

“We have not participated in Halloween in about four or five years, it’s just now how we live our lives,” said Gooch. “It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness.”

While her post focused on Hocus Pocus 2 because of its recent release, she says her warning is much wider.

“I think it goes further than just a movie, it goes further than Halloween, it’s a year-round thing, we constantly need to be cautious of what we’re consuming, what we’re bringing in and what we’re sending out,” said Gooch. “I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think ‘oh my gosh, what did I consume?’”

While some have called her ‘crazy’ or worse, Gooch says much of the feedback has been positive.

“I was a little bit scared when I hit post because I was afraid of the reaction that I would get...the post was for people who’ve been on the fence on the decisions they need to make for their family,” said Gooch. “It was wonderful in a sense that a lot of people agreed with me in that they already knew, there were some that didn’t understand, but it was welcomed: tell me your opinion I want to hear where you’re coming from, although it doesn’t change my convictions or what I choose to do with my family.”

Gooch says, like her, she has friends who didn’t see the film, but she also has other friends who did.

“I was talking about the movie with friends and family, and it just weighed heavy on my heart, because some people are doing things and they’re not even aware that they’re partaking in these things...most mistakes that I’ve done it’s because I didn’t know any better,” said Gooch. “If you don’t agree with me that’s fine, you need to go and follow your own heart and your own conviction, but for a Christian, we are held at a higher standard.”

While Gooch’s opinion may not be the most popular, she says if putting it out there opens even one person’s mind, it was worth it.

“I hope I make a difference, but even if it’s in one person’s life...that’s all that matters,” said Gooch. “It doesn’t have to be transforming Hollywood, I don’t have to make a huge impact, just a small one and I’d be happy and satisfied.”

Gooch says her goal is to get people to be proactive instead of reactive by reevaluating some of their family decisions.

“I think at the end of the day, I want people to walk away with discernment,” said Gooch. “Just start thinking, start thinking for yourself and even overthink, and consider all the options of what you’re partaking in.”

KWTX reached out to Disney’s publicist for the movie but has not yet heard back.

