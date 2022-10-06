Bruce: A cool front arrives Friday evening cooler, weekend mornings, less humid and mild days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A semi cool front arrives Friday evening, but before it arrives, Friday will be an almost hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Our nice stretch of weather will be reinforced as the front pushes through.

Bruce: A semi cool front arrives tomorrow evening. Ahead of it Friday we warm to near 88°,then a north breeze kicks in Saturday into Sunday. Highs this weekend 79-82 °. Lows Sunday morning 48-52°north and 58-62° south. pic.twitter.com/A2js9LWiVy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 6, 2022

With very little moisture in place we will not see rain with the front, but likely an increase in cloud cover as the front pushes past creating a bit of uplift. Winds should be a bit elevated out of the north and northeast as well. Overall we will experience more of the very nice conditions we’ve experienced for the last couple of weeks. High temperatures Saturday in the lower 80s and upper 70s Sunday. Overnight lows falling into the 48-52° range Sunday morning and 50s south. In the tropics the Caribbean system is on the verge of developing into a depression or tropical storm Karl. It is expected to stay west moving into Central America late weekend. No threat to the Gulf.

