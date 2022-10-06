Caribbean disturbance expected to become Hurricane Julia and impact Central America this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking into the Caribbean is poised to get the name Julia soon and is forecast to become a hurricane impact for Central America this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has labeled this disturbance as a Potential Tropical Cyclone meaning it’s likely to develop soon and the first track has been issued. That track takes the storm due west across the southern Caribbean before impacting Nicaragua as a hurricane on Sunday.

The next name on the hurricane list this season is Julia followed by Karl. No other areas of formation are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

First track out for the disturbance passing through the ABC Islands, expected to become Julia soon then be a west runner into Central America Sunday. Likely as a hurricane. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Al3O3fsroN — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) October 6, 2022

