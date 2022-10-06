BBB Accredited Business
Caribbean disturbance expected to become Hurricane Julia and impact Central America this weekend

The first track from the National Hurricane Center has been issued
WVUE FOX 8 Weather and News - New Orleans
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking into the Caribbean is poised to get the name Julia soon and is forecast to become a hurricane impact for Central America this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has labeled this disturbance as a Potential Tropical Cyclone meaning it’s likely to develop soon and the first track has been issued. That track takes the storm due west across the southern Caribbean before impacting Nicaragua as a hurricane on Sunday.

The next name on the hurricane list this season is Julia followed by Karl. No other areas of formation are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

