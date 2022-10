GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday near Pass Road and 8th Avenue.

We’re looking into reports of an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Active scene outside Family Dollar at the corner of Pass Rd. and 8th Ave. pic.twitter.com/vXfhmzJP64 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 6, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

