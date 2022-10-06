BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools is reporting an explosion that happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School. BDS officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire and they followed their customary safety protocols.

#WATCH BONFIRE EXPLOSION: A viewer-submitted video shows what happened at a Homecoming Bonfire at Mosley High School Wednesday evening. To read the statement from the school district click the link below. https://www.wjhg.com/2022/10/06/homecoming-bonfire-explodes-mosley-high-school/

Posted by WJHG-TV on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

You can read the full statement from the BDS down below:

“We know that many people who live close to A. Crawford Mosley High School probably heard a loud and disturbing noise a short time ago. Everyone is safe and no students were in danger at any time. While lighting our traditional Homecoming bonfire, something in the fire caused an explosion. Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained. We are investigating the cause of the explosion because we did not deviate from our usual bonfire lighting procedures. Again, we know the explosion was disturbing and we sincerely apologize to anyone who was concerned or scared as a result of the loud noise. We appreciate all of the calls and texts checking on us and our students, and we’re grateful that our usual safety protocols prevented anyone from being very close when the explosion occurred.”

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer lit the fire and normally does every year.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford released the statement down below regarding the incident:

“Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and was without incident until tonight. The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident. Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, that prevented injury or fire but it still should not have happened. We apologize for any distress this has caused and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business. Sheriff Tommy Ford”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Joseph Vindel was killed on the West Bank during a dirt bike sale.
Man who killed real estate agent during dirt bike sale given life in prison
Community members in Jefferson Parish furious with plan to re-image six parish parks
Jefferson Parish parents furious over proposed plan to re-imagine parks
NOLA receives an "F" for the third year in a row for lack of affordable housing
New Orleans receives ‘F’ on affordable housing report card for third year in a row
Community members in Jefferson Parish furious with plan to re-image six parish parks
Community members in Jefferson Parish furious with plan to re-image six parish parks
NOLA receives an "F" for the third year in a row for lack of affordable housing
NOLA receives an "F" for the third year in a row for lack of affordable housing