BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jefferson Parish parents furious over proposed plan to re-imagine parks

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some parents and community members in Jefferson Parish are furious with a new proposed plan to re-imagine six of the Parish’s parks.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Parks and Recreation Director, Mario Bazile, are visiting the six different communities impacted by the plan to get their feedback.

Wednesday night was focused on the Frank Lemon Gym.

“I hear the offers that you’re bringing, but it’s not satisfactory to the community,” one community member said to Sheng and Bazile.

Shrewsberry community members fiercely defended the Frank Lemon Gym which under the proposed plan would become a year-round cheer and tumbling academy and the fields would be converted for lacrosse.

“My concern here is why all of this has been done and no input from the community?” another community member said.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says this is not a done deal, but out of the 27 playgrounds in the parish Lemon is one of the six they’ve found to be low volume and low participation.

“When you don’t have a lot of kids in a really crowded playground, programming is not as good and so what we want to do is take some of these playgrounds that can’t fill the team all the time, or the kids are playing on other playgrounds anyway and turning them into academies, so we can have a higher level of instruction, all year long,” Sheng said.

The community says that’s not true about their programs, they say they have the numbers and they win games.

“You going to empty out this neighborhood and send us somewhere else saying its better?” one of the basketball coaches asked. “You have no idea because you’re not here. I’ve been coaching here for 15 years. I’ve never seen any of you.”

The plan Sheng says would create a better more equitable experience for the kids. It would turn Avondale and Bright Playgrounds into year-round basketball academies, Delta would become a baseball and softball academy, Bridge City would get an archery range, and Rosethorne would get fishing. Kids who had leagues at those parks could choose any park and league they want to go to.

“You’re going to see us invest in equipment that you can’t find throughout the parish, so the level of instruction is going to be at a level where we don’t have it right now,” Sheng said.

With transportation to the other parks offered up in the plan, many residents wondered why not bring kids from full playgrounds to Lemon and make the facility better.

“This gym has been an icon for the community unless we keep it, kids won’t play, we don’t want to do that,” a community member said. “We don’t want to lose the young kids that we have playing ball right now.”

“Miss Sheng, we don’t want what you guys are offering, we don’t want it,” a community member said.

The next meetings are as follows:

Monday, October 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Avondale Playground

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Rosethorn Playground (Meeting to take place at the pavilion across the street)

Monday, October 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Bright Playground

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Bridge City Playground

Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Delta Playground

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

NOLA receives an "F" for the third year in a row for lack of affordable housing
New Orleans gets an “F” for affordable housing on new HousingNOLA report card, council considering “Healthy Homes” ordinance
Community members in Jefferson Parish furious with plan to re-image six parish parks
Community members in Jefferson Parish furious with plan to re-image six parish parks
NOLA receives an "F" for the third year in a row for lack of affordable housing
NOLA receives an "F" for the third year in a row for lack of affordable housing
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed