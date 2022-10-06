BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Los Angeles and Portland ranked among the ‘Top 20 Cities with the Best Food’ while New Orleans ranked 41

New Orleans Local
New Orleans Local
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - A never-ending discussion of which city has the best food never gets old. In a new study, the top 20 cities that made the list with the food may surprise you.

According to Wallethub, cities in Louisiana, nor Mississippi made the top 20 with the best food, like many people in online conversations.

Portland, OR came in first, while other cities like Austin, TX came in at number 5, and Las Vegas came in at number 9.

According to a press release, “more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.”

Other cities in Louisiana like Baton Rouge ranked 124, and Shreveport ranked 179.

Here’s a full list of cities that made the top 20 list.

Top 20 Foodie Cities in America

  1. Portland, OR
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Miami, FL
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Sacramento, CA
  7. Seattle, WA
  8. Tampa, FL
  9. Las Vegas, NV
  10. San Diego, CA
  11. Denver, CO
  12. Chicago, IL
  13. Washington, DC
  14. Atlanta, GA
  15. Los Angeles, CA
  16. Pittsburgh, PA
  17. Portland, ME
  18. New York, NY
  19. Charleston, SC
  20. Oakland, CA

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
A police officer in Las Vegas is facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during a...
GRAPHIC: Police officer facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during massage
FILE - Comedian Judy Tenuta arrives at the 2009 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los...
Comedian Judy Tenuta dies at 72
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames Democrats