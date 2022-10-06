Los Angeles and Portland ranked as the ‘Top 20 Cities with the Best Food’ while New Orleans ranked 41

(WVUE) - A never-ending discussion of which city has the best food never gets old. In a new study, the top 20 cities that made the list with the food may surprise you.

According to Wallethub, cities in Louisiana, nor Mississippi made the top 20 with the best food, like many people in online conversations.

New Orleans has some of the best food in America. Take me back there, pls. — Claude Kelly (@ClaudeKelly) July 17, 2022

Portland, OR came in first, while other cities like Austin, TX came in at number 5, and Las Vegas came in at number 9.

If you don’t think Louisiana/Mississippi has the best food you’re clearly eating at the wrong places. We can take you to some corner stores, gas stations and hole in the walls to get you one of the best meals you’ve ever had. — Coach Warner (@coachawarner) July 27, 2021

According to a press release, “more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.”

Other cities in Louisiana like Baton Rouge ranked 124, and Shreveport ranked 179.

Here’s a full list of cities that made the top 20 list.

Top 20 Foodie Cities in America

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA Denver, CO Chicago, IL Washington, DC Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Pittsburgh, PA Portland, ME New York, NY Charleston, SC Oakland, CA

