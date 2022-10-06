BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border

FILE - Photo of Burmese python.
FILE - Photo of Burmese python.(Airubon/Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.

Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed into northern New York on July 15, 2018. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings.”

Bautista, of Queens, was arraigned Tuesday in Albany on the federal smuggling charge and released pending trial, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista’s lawyer.

The charge carries the potential for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

The Burmese python, one of the world’s largest snakes, is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and is invasive in Florida, where it threatens native animals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will...
McDonald’s confirms iconic Halloween pails are coming back this month
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races