Nicondra: Cold front moving in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our nice stretch of weather sticks around into the weekend as a cold front pushes into the region late Friday into Saturday. With very little moisture in place we will not see rain, but likely an increase in cloud cover as the front pushes past creating a bit of uplift. Winds should be a bit elevated out of the north and northeast as well. Overall we will experience more of the very nice conditions we’ve experienced for the last couple of weeks. High temperatures in the low to middle 80s with overnight lows falling into the 50s north and away from Lake Pontchartrain.

