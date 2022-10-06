North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL.

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.

“I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security I guess,” Losson Leonard said, business owner.

The owner, Losson Leonard, says after talking to his six-foot-six employee, he learned Sebastian was recruited to play ball at Minot State as an offensive lineman.

He also discovered Sebastian was working towards a career in the NFL, and in the meantime, making pizzas.

“He’s like, you’re my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here so that’s what happened. My manager, Denise gave him a job, and he worked for us two, three days a week whenever he could when he’s not training,” Leonard said.

Leonard says after being waived by the Denver Broncos; the NFL hopeful was signed Wednesday by the New England Patriots.

He says he and others at the restaurant are proud of Sebastian and his work ethic.

“I think he’s a great young man and I wish him the best. I think he’ll do well. I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out, I think he’ll have a great career in the NFL,” Leonard said.

Both on and off the field.

KFYR also reached out to Sebastian’s trainer in Minot, Kenneth McCoy.

He said Sebastian pushes him to be a better trainer and he will be watching him through the season.

