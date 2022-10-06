Waiting on our next front this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a waiting game at this point as our highs start to trend warmer ahead of our next front which is on tap for the weekend.

Today and again on Friday, expect some toasty conditions by the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s at times and the humidity is creeping up a bit. This will make the feels like outside not as pleasant as recent days but still overall, not terrible. Sunny skies will continue to dominate the forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the frontal passage is expected on Saturday leading to a building breeze and another big dip in humidity. Highs will go from the 80s to start to the weekend to most likely being stuck in the 70s on Sunday. That comes with a nice, northerly wind making for some wonderful outdoor weather. The morning hours will dip as low as the 40s on the North Shore, low 60s south of the lake come Monday morning.

Slowly we trend warmer and more humid as next week goes on but I still see no reason to put in a rain chance for now.

The disturbance we’ve been monitoring heading for the Caribbean is riding the northern coast of South America. Chances are high this forms into our next named storms in the coming days. That name will be Julia. All indications are this will stay way down south and keep running west into Central America.

