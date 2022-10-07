Nicondra: Back to Fall Feel with Weekend Front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gorgeous weather around again as we head into a fun Friday night, but our humidity levels are up making it not as nice a feel as we had earlier in the week. It’s back this weekend with a cold front that moves in Saturday bringing back dry dew points and cooler mornings. Saturday starts off with some of the sticky air still in place. Overnight lows will be near 70 south and in the low to mid 60s north. The front moves through during the day allowing for a few clouds and some breezy conditions. High temperatures should top out in the middle 80s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in near 80 and temperatures most of the day in the mid to upper 70s. Monday morning will likely be the coolest with a few upper 40s north of the lake before dew points start to rebound. The next chance for rain starts to show up Wednesday into Thursday when it looks like we finally get some moisture return ahead of the next cold front.

