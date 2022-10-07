TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 25 LSU hosts No. 8 Tennessee
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU looks to use its home-field advantage when the Tigers host No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.
The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 8:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.
This is the first time this season that LSU has been ranked in the AP Top 25.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.