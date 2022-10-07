BBB Accredited Business
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program

The goal is to try and boost a depleted student population, by enhancing the college experience
By Rob Masson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In one month UNO students are going to be asked to vote on a fee increase package that could lead to a football team and a new stadium on campus. The goal is to try and boost a depleted student population, by enhancing the college experience, but it comes with what many say is a big price tag.

This site near Lakefront Arena once hosted Pope John Paul II and now UNO wants to see other major events brought here on a regular basis.

“We’re trying to ‘Wake the Lake’ out there and this is a way to do that.

UNO commissioned a feasibility study of what it would cost to bring in an FCS football program, Along with a new stadium, a marching band, and women’s soccer and golf programs, in an effort to enhance the college experience, and fill classrooms depleted since Katrina.

“This is something to increase enrollment it’s been dramatic to go from 17,000 to around 8000,” said Duncan.

There have been a number of town hall meetings with several more scheduled between now and November 7th when students will be able to cast ballots for or against, the ‘Wake the Lake’ program.

“I am a big fan of football but looking at some of the numbers do you have few programs and actually turn a profit,” said student Louis Hebert.

Though the new stadium and athletic improvements would cost students up to 800 dollars a year and activities, proponents say much of the cost would be covered by grant programs

“80% of our students get grants, most of them would even feel the increase,” said Duncan.

Many Uno alums like the idea

“Alumni come back they don’t go to the math classroom, they go see the football stadium,” said alum, and sports booster Dave Sherman.

But the proposal will come down to a student vote next month.

“As long as my Pell grant covers it, I don’t wanna have to pay for it I don’t want to come out of my pocket,” said student Nyanza Dilbert.

