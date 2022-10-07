BBB Accredited Business
Weekend front set to return the fall feel

Highs will fall back a bit for Saturday and Sunday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Although the sunny skies have continued, that fall feel from the last several days has faded but no worries, it’s set to return for this weekend.

We have one more warm one to get through on your Friday as highs jump to the upper 80s. There is a hint of humidity in the air so those temperatures don’t exactly feel too nice, especially in the afternoon sun. I do want to note some clouds are likely to filter out the sun for the second half of today.

This weekend brings another cool front which will bring back that good feeling air and some slightly cooler numbers. Highs will drop as low as the upper 70s by Sunday with a northerly breeze kicking up starting Saturday. Overnight lows will dip to the 40s on the North Shore and low 60s south of the lake by Monday morning.

I see a moderating trend on temperatures heading into next week as we could open the Gulf back up to more of a southerly flow. This may yield some rain chances by next Wednesday/Thursday--we will see.

Julia is expected to develop in the Caribbean heading into this weekend and looks poised to be a hurricane threat for Central America by Sunday. No worries that this makes it into the Gulf though.

