Front moving in making for breezy and cooler conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is on the way this weekend, slightly dropping temperatures.

We will be in the mid 80s for Saturday with a nice breeze from the north. Sunday morning will be cool with North Shore lows in the 50s, and South Shore in the 60s. Highs to end the weekend will be in the high 70s.

Rain chances are still zero through the weekend and start of the week as dry air remains in the region.

The nice fall feel continues through the week, along with an increase in moisture. This will give us the chance to see some rain by the end of the week ahead of another front Thursday into Friday.

