BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Front moving in making for breezy and cooler conditions

Still sunny through the weekend
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is on the way this weekend, slightly dropping temperatures.

We will be in the mid 80s for Saturday with a nice breeze from the north. Sunday morning will be cool with North Shore lows in the 50s, and South Shore in the 60s. Highs to end the weekend will be in the high 70s.

Rain chances are still zero through the weekend and start of the week as dry air remains in the region.

The nice fall feel continues through the week, along with an increase in moisture. This will give us the chance to see some rain by the end of the week ahead of another front Thursday into Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

Latest News

Evening weather update for Friday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Friday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
AJ LeBlanc shared this image of the setting sun with a barren tree in the foreground from...
Nicondra: Back to Fall Feel with Weekend Front
Friday morning forecast for Oct. 7
Friday morning forecast for Oct. 7
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Weekend front set to return the fall feel