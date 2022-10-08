‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up.

Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.

Hassan showed FOX 8 crews the damage along with surveillance video.

The glass on the front door to the restaurant could be seen smashed and lying on the ground.

Inside, loose change and a few dollar bills littered the ground.

“That’s happened to the business for the third time this month,” said Hassan.

“The security company they called me to say the police didn’t pick up, then I came at almost 8 o’clock and the police did not show up until like 8:30.”

“I’m doing my best to protect my business.”

This isn’t Hassan’s only business being targeted.

He says three weeks ago, at least three robbers broke into his beauty supply shop just two doors down.

The group is seen ransacking the store, making out with over $20,000 in stolen items.

Between his two businesses, he says he’s been robbed 4 times in just the past month and fifth time back in august.

“It’s bad, I would hire security to sit and watch my business but it’s to much money,” said Hassan.

He says he’s received very little help from the city and, to his knowledge, none of the crimes have been solved.

“I’m thinking, I wish I could sell all my property in New Orleans and leave because it’s not safe, it’s not normal. there’s too much drugs.”

He says he loves New Orleans, but this constant headache on top of the rising rent gives him no incentive to stay.

“Everything is getting expensive.”

“There’s too much bad in New Orleans. I don’t want to live here.”

