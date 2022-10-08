‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month and says he’s fed up.

The owner of Who Dat Wings & More on Earhart Boulevard in Gert Town said he was woken Saturday (Oct. 8) around 5:30 a.m. by a phone call from his security provider, alerting him that someone had once again broken into his business. The burglar caused thousands of dollars in property damage and made off with a cash register containing more than $1,000.

“That’s happened to the business for the third time this (past) month,” Hassan said. “The security company called me to say the police didn’t pick up (when they called). Then, I came at almost 8 o’clock and the police did not show up until like 8:30.”

Hassan showed Fox 8 the damage, along with surveillance video that captured the crime. The restaurant’s glass front door was smashed out. Inside, loose change and a few dollar bills littered the floor.

“I’m doing my best to protect my business,” he said.

This isn’t Hassan’s only business being targeted.

He said that three weeks ago, at least three burglars broke into his beauty supply shop just two doors down. The group ransacked the store, escaping with more than $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

Between his two businesses, Hassan said he’s been robbed four times in the past month and five times overall since August.

“It’s bad,” he said. “I would hire security to sit and watch my business, but it’s too much money.”

The entrepreneur said he’s received very little help from the city, and he has not been told any of the crimes have been solved.

“I’m thinking, ‘I wish I could sell all my property in New Orleans and leave,’” he said. “Because it’s not safe, it’s not normal. There’s too much drugs.”

He said he loves New Orleans, but the repeated burglaries and rising rent leave him without incentive to keep operating businesses in the city.

“Everything is getting expensive,” he said. “There’s too much bad in New Orleans. I don’t want to live here.”

