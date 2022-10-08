BBB Accredited Business
Mayor Cantrell announces trip to Amsterdam for conference

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announces plans for her to travel to Amsterdam.

She will attend the Bloomberg City-Lab conference taking place October 9-11.

Mayor Cantrell says attending the conference aligns with her administration’s goal to create a more inclusive, equitable, and welcoming city.

The mayor recently announced she would pay back the city nearly 30 thousand dollars for travel upgrades like flying first class on previous trips.

