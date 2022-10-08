BBB Accredited Business
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says

A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. (Source: KUTV)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years.

Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again.

That was until Bureau of Land Management agents recently found Mongo running with a herd of wild mustangs.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Even after being wild for eight years, he still acts like the same horse. He acts like nothing ever happened,” Adams said.

Mongo was ready to saddle up once returning home and has reportedly shown no signs of the wild and free years he spent running with the herd.

Mongo is now about 18 years old and perhaps a few hundred pounds underweight. But Adams said he would feed him extra hay and oats to get him back to a healthy weight.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

