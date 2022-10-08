BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Fantastic Fall conditions back in the region

Cool and dry into next week
Sunrise at Bayou Segnette captured by Kenny Camardelle October 5, 2022.
Sunrise at Bayou Segnette captured by Kenny Camardelle October 5, 2022.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moved through on Saturday bringing a bit of a breeze and drier air back into the region. While it’s been rain free for more than a month the humidity had creeped back into the region. This front is bringing dew points back down for a much less humid feel. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight look for temperatures closer to 60 for the next couple of days. Some moisture should return by the middle of next week and bring our first chance at significant rain for late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of another cold front. Julia is quickly moving into Nicaragua in Central America and currently no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

