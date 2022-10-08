BBB Accredited Business
No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety Cayden Bridges (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and No. 2 Georgia ran over listless Auburn 42-10.

The Bulldogs got two short touchdown runs by Edwards and one from Kenny McIntosh to build a 21-3 in the third quarter.

Georgia ran its winning streak to six in the series and has not lost the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at home since 2005.

Robby Ashford was 13 for 38 for 168 yards while frequently scrambling to elude pressure for the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

