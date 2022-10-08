BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 8 Tennessee overwhelms LSU, 40-13

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) is upended on a pass reception near the goal line as Tennessee...
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) is upended on a pass reception near the goal line as Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough closes in, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022). (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and No. 8 Tennessee punished No. 25 LSU for its mistakes and risk-taking in a resounding 40-13 victory over the Tigers on Saturday (Oct. 8).

A morning kickoff lured LSU fans to Tigers Stadium considerably earlier than usual — and many were gone by the end of the third quarter, when Tennessee led 37-7.

The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) matched their best start to a season since 2016 with balance on offense, sound defense that corralled dual-threat LSU QB Jayden Daniels, and opportunistic special teams play.

Hooker passed for 239 yards, with scoring passes of 45 and 14 yards to Jalin Hyatt. The fleet-footed QB also accounted for 56 of Tennessee’s 264 yards on the ground. Bru McCoy caught seven passes for 140 yards, drawing howls of “Bruuuuuuu!” from a sizeable contingent of fans in Volunteer orange.

Those fans’ repeated singing of “Good ol’ Rocky Top” echoed throughout LSU’s Death Valley by game’s end.

Tennessee sacked Daniels five times with defensive lineman Byron Young accounting for half of that total.

LSU’s combination of early special teams failures and costly fourth-down risks helped Tennessee build an early double-digit lead.

Jack Bech had the opening kickoff bounce off his chest and straight to Tennessee’s Will Brooks at the Tigers’ 27-yard line. Five plays later, Small ran for a 1-yard score.

Minutes later, the Vols’ offense was back on the LSU 26 after Dee Williams’ 58-yard punt return.

LSU (4-2, 2-1) held Tennessee to Chase McGrath’s 35-yard field goal, but missed a chance to trim its deficit when coach Brian Kelly kept the offense on the field on fourth and 4 from the UT 14. A quick pass to Kayshon Boutte near the right sideline came up inches short.

Leading 13-0, Tennessee thwarted LSU on fourth and 1 near midfield, stopping Josh Williams’ run. On the next play, Hooker’s deep throw down the right sideline hit Hyatt in stride to make it 20-0.

The Tigers responded with a 96-yard touchdown drive to pull to 20-7 on Williams’ 1-yard run. And momentum briefly appeared to be turning when McGrath’s 50-yard field goal attempt hit the post and LSU quickly drove across midfield in the final minute of the half.

But when LSU stalled at the UT 45, Kelly kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-10 and Daniels was sacked by Young.

Hooker’s 32-yard pass to McCoy to set up a short McGrath kick that made it 23-7 at the half.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

Latest News

LSU Tigers
TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 25 LSU hosts No. 8 Tennessee
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team