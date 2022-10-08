Man found fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Rouse’s grocery store in Mid-City in the 400 block of North Carrollton Ave, police say.

The NOPD says that the shooting occurred in the parking lot and that the initial call was received at 9:32 p.m.

At 10:33 p.m., a large police presence was on the scene and family was gathered in the area of the Baskin Robbins store where police say the incident occurred.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene, police say.

This is a developing story.

