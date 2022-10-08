BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans win preseason home opener over Pistons 107-101

Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 28 points; Zion scored 13
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After getting a win in Chicago on Tuesday, the pelicans returned home tonight for their first and only preseason game at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pels are 2-0 in the preseason.

The Pels were without C.J. McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones tonight. Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson were the only projected starters out there Friday (Oct. 7) night.

The Pistons got off to a fast start, draining six 3-pointers in the first quarter. After Jaden Ivey’s assist to Isaiah Stewart was good from downtown, Detroit had an 11-point lead early.

Pels bounced back behind Jose Alvarado’s strong scoring outing, with 28 points total.

Next, they travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs this Sunday.

