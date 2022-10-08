Pelicans win preseason home opener over Pistons 107-101

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After getting a win in Chicago on Tuesday, the pelicans returned home tonight for their first and only preseason game at the Smoothie King Center.

FINAL: Pelicans 107 - Pistons 101

-Jose Alvarado 28 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast

-Zion Williamson 13 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

-Naji Marshall 14 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast



Pelicans are 2-0 in preseason — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) October 8, 2022

The Pels are 2-0 in the preseason.

The Pels were without C.J. McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones tonight. Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson were the only projected starters out there Friday (Oct. 7) night.

The Pistons got off to a fast start, draining six 3-pointers in the first quarter. After Jaden Ivey’s assist to Isaiah Stewart was good from downtown, Detroit had an 11-point lead early.

Pels bounced back behind Jose Alvarado’s strong scoring outing, with 28 points total.

Next, they travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs this Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.