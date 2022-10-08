BBB Accredited Business
Riverside victorious in the “Battle of the Backs”

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two of the premier running backs in the state showcased their talents when Riverside and St. Martin’s met up in Reserve, and the fans came away with quite some memories.

Riverside’s Bill Davis racked up 203 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a victory for the Rebels, 35-7.

St. Martin’s Harlem Berry rushed for 109 yards, that included some spectacular eye-popping runs.

With the win, Riverside (5-1) is now in the driver’s seat for the title in District 9-1A. The saints suffered their first loss of the season.

