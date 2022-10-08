Teen fatally shot near Mid-City ice cream shop, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 7) outside a Mid-City ice cream shop, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the shooting occurred around 9:32 p.m. outside the Baskin Robbins at 406 North Carrollton Ave.

At 10:33 p.m., a large police presence was on the scene and family was gathered in the area.

New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

