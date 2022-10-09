BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 7 injured after truck drives through Colorado bar crowd

Law enforcement says a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight in Colorado.
Law enforcement says a pickup plowed into a group gathered outside a bar overnight in Colorado.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)
By Gray News staff and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - One person died and seven others were injured after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a fight broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the parking lot outside Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill in Golden, Colorado.

Bouncers broke up the brawl and led one of the two groups involved behind the building. At that point, investigators say three men from the other group jumped in a truck and backed it into the crowd.

Law enforcement says the three men inside the truck drove through the crowd on purpose.

“It appears he intentionally drove into the victims, striking at least eight individuals, including restaurant employees,” the sheriff’s office said.

The truck left the scene but was found a short distance away. The three people inside were detained.

Deputies say the suspected driver, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez, will face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

The owner of the truck, 25-year-old Ernesto Avila, was allegedly riding as a passenger. Avila is facing charges of accessory.

Deputies say the other passenger is not facing charges at this time.

“I’ve been here six years and we’ve never had anything like this,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told media in a news briefing.

Rock Rest Lodge said in a social media post that the bar remained closed Sunday after the incident.

