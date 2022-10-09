Bogalusa takes top spot in LHSAA 3A after win over Amite

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks got it done on both sides of the ball to take down District 7-3A opponent Amite 20-14, and they’ve now claimed the No. 1 spot in Class 3A.

The win is the fourth straight for the Jacks and they improve to a 5-1 overall record.

All of Bogalusa’s points came in the first half as the Warriors’ offense didn’t wake up until the final two quarters.

Junior quarterback Ashton Levi’s lights-out play continued early last Friday (Oct. 7) as he got the Jacks on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Michael Burton. On their next score, Bogalusa brought the offense out on fourth-and-long and Levi’s downfield pass to Ga’Darryl Alexander was complete for a second touchdown pass.

Bogalusa’s third score came courtesy of the defense as Jakyren Brock returned a 50-yard pick-6 off an errant pass caused by Amite’s quarterback getting hit on the throw.

Amite tried to rally their offense in the second half as a connection was made deep downfield to Lemar Harris for a touchdown but the effort would be too little too late.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.