Nice fall feel for the rest of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have beautiful weather in store for the end of the weekend Sunday (Oct. 9), behind Saturday’s cold front.

High temperatures will be in the high 70s with mostly clear skies and a nice northerly breeze. Overnight lows for the North Shore will be chilly in the high 40s, with 60s on the South Shore.

By midweek, we will see temperatures slightly above average as we continue to see sunny skies. But they won’t last long, as another front will drop down from the north by the end of the week.

Rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Julia is lifted north into the region. As the front pushes through, we could see some showers across the area. Julia made landfall on Nicaragua on Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane.

