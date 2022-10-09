BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Pleasant and cool to kick off the work week

Dry dew points lead to a crisp Monday morning
Sunrise at Lake Palourde near Morgan City from Kodi Brown on October 9, 2022.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the spectacular weekend it won’t just be a Saints win making for a great Monday. Temperatures will start off cool and dry once again with mostly 50s and a few spots away from the water dipping into the upper 40s. Clear, sunny skies will stick around through the day and afternoon temperatures top our in the low 80s. Tuesday starts off nice as well with high pressure still in place, but by late in the afternoon we will see winds becoming a bit easterly and eventually southeasterly allowing moisture to return across the region. This will prompt our next real chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front.

