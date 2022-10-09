BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pratt scores 3 TDs, leads Tulane past East Carolina, 24-9

The Green Wave improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Green Wave improve to 5-1 on the season.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Pratt threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third while Tulane held East Carolina scoreless in the second half en route to a 24-9 victory on Saturday.

East Carolina (3-3, 2-2 American) took a 9-7 lead when Holton Ahlers found C.J. Johnson with a 24-yard touchdown with 12:08 left in the first half but had a 46-yard field goal attempt to end the first half blocked. Ahlers threw two second-half interceptions, one in the end zone, and the Pirates were stopped on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter.

Pratt found Tyrick James with a three-yard scoring pass to start the second quarter and wedged in from a yard out to take a 14-9 lead at the break. He launched a 44-yard touchdown pass to Deuce Watts, who reached up to snare the ball over a Pirate defender at the 6 and bounced into the end zone with the ball held high.

The win was the second straight for the Green Wave (5-1, 2-0).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

Latest News

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) is upended on a pass reception near the goal line as Tennessee...
No. 8 Tennessee overwhelms LSU, 40-13
LSU Tigers
TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 25 LSU hosts No. 8 Tennessee
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs