Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot just before midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 9) in...
A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot just before midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 9) in Hammond, authorities said.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the boy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and said it had “several suspects in custody.” The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

“Because the incident is involving juveniles, names are being withheld at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

