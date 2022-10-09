BBB Accredited Business
Teen murder suspect surrenders after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) that 17-year-old Bradney McGary of...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) that 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond is wanted in connection with the overnight fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the city.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish authorities said a teen murder suspect surrendered Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon, in connection with the fatal overnight shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Hammond.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the boy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and said it had “several suspects in custody.”

In an update shortly after noon Sunday, the TPSO said it was asking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, “who is wanted in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old.” Two hours later, the agency said McGary had turned himself in to detectives and was in custody as of 2:30 p.m.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

