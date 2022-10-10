BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 2 severely wounded in Plaquemines Parish boat crash

One man is dead after a boat struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel in Plaquemines Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a boat struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel in Plaquemines Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Officials say the crash happened on Fri., Oct. 8 around 8:45 p.m.

Three occupants were ejected from an 18-foot vessel onto the rock jetty.

Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, did not survive. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

The two other occupants were air-lifted to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Nearby over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three boaters who had to fend off sharks about 25 miles offshore from Empire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

